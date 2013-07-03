By Pascale Denis
| PARIS, July 3
PARIS, July 3 French retailers have been
dismayed by the first week of the summer sales season, with
revenues seen down 5 percent on the year in a period that is
crucial for a sector battling growing economic gloom.
With the French economy firmly in recession and unemployment
at record highs, retailers said they feared shoppers might be
saving money for the summer holidays or for autumn-winter
clothing purchases.
Online retailers were more resilient but the French
e-commerce federation Fevad said the growth trend slowed to 5
percent from double-digit growth in previous years.
Retail sales are heavily regulated in France, which allows
two periods of five-week clearance sales each year. The summer
sales season runs until July 30 and traditionally provides an
important boost for apparel stores.
The French Fashion Institute(IFM), which estimates that
sector sales for the first five months of 2013 already fell 4
percent, is likely to revise down its forecast of a 2 percent
decline for the full year.
"Revenue is below what it was a year ago," said Bernard
Morvan, head of the Federation Nationale de l'Habillement, which
regroups nearly 45,000 independent clothing stores.
Morvan estimated that revenue in the first week of the sales
was flat to 5 percent below last year's.
Consumer confidence in June in France was at its lowest
level since records began in 1972 and statistics institute INSEE
said last week households are more pessimistic than ever about
their future living standards.
Adding to the bleak mood, weeks of cold and rainy weather
have left retailers with huge stocks of unsold Summer clothes,
forcing them to offer discounts of up to 40-50 percent in the
first days of the sales.
At French department stores, which in big cities are more
resilient to the bleak climate due to their upscale positioning
and because they attract foreign tourists, sales were flat.
"Being flat, it's already very good in the current climate,"
said Claude Boulle, head of the UCV union that represents
stores such as Galeries Lafayette or Printemps.
At the Printemps Haussmann department store in Paris,
however, which has refocused its offering on luxury items, CEO
Pierre Pelarrey said revenue on Sunday June 30 was up 7 pct year
on year.
This was fueled by double-digit demand for accessories and
single-digit demand for women's fashions, he said.
(Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Dominique Vidalon;
Editing by Lionel Laurent and Patrick Graham)