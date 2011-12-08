PARIS Dec 8 A French court on Thursday rejected Samsung's request for an injunction to prevent Apple from selling its iPhone 4S in France, sought on the grounds it copied elements of Samsung's Galaxy line of mobiles.

Calling the request out of proportion, the court also ordered Samsung to pay 100,000 euros ($133,900) of Apple's legal fees, according to the decision.

The case is one of many legal battles being waged between Samsung and Apple in the United States, Italy, and several other countries over intellectual property protecting their smartphones.