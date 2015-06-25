PARIS, June 25 Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt has told unions he will present a five-year strategic plan in November after the French company's third-quarter results, labour representatives said on Thursday.

Brandicourt said shortly after taking the helm of the drugs company in April that he was launching a strategic review to be completed in the fourth quarter.

In his first formal gathering with unions on Thursday, Brandicourt said the cost of industrial sites was weighing on the company's gross profit margin, according to a union official who was at the meeting and asked not to be named.

Sanofi declined to comment.

Unions have expressed concerns over production sites and research spending after the loss of several hundred jobs due to restructuring.

Union officials said they had also requested the opening of negotiations on salary increases after a two-year pay freeze.

Remuneration has been a sensitive issue at Sanofi after a shareholder row over a joining bonus for Brandicourt, as well as severance payments for his predecessor who had been sacked. (Reporting by Noelle Mennella; Writing by Tim Hepher)