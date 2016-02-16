BRIEF-IDBI Bank says Q4 NIM at 1.75 pct

* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016)  CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016.  Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 cro