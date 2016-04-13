PARIS, April 13 The German authorities should continue to respect the total independence of the European Central Bank, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin told a news conference on Wednesday.

German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters on Tuesday that the ECB's record low interest rates were causing "extraordinary problems" for German banks and pensioners, and risked undermining voter support for European integration.

"France learnt the hard way that one must fully respect the independence (of the ECB)," Sapin said.

"I hope our German friends remember this point, which they helped prevail ... The Germans musn't lose their good habits." (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by James Regan and Brian Love)