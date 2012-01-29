BRIEF-Bel Fuse files for mixed shelf of up to $140 mln
* Bel Fuse Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $140.0 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgtkYH Further company coverage:
PARIS Jan 29 France's public deficit could come in at 5.4 percent, or even 5.3 percent of gross domestic product for 2011, well below the government's initial forecast, President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Sunday.
The French government said earlier this month the 2011 deficit could be less than 5.5 percent of GDP, below an official target of 5.7 percent.
* Cohen & Steers Inc reports 11.02 percent passive stake in Geo Group Inc as of May 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2sgsMlI Further company coverage: