PARIS Nicolas Sarkozy, the author of state pension changes that inspired mass protests, wasted no time in attacking potential rivals in the 2017 presidential race after announcing his return to French politics via Facebook.

In comments to French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche before a television interview scheduled for later on Sunday, the former president said he was starting "a long march", having pledged to restore France's world standing and revive its stagnant economy.

In a swipe at his rivals in the UMP party, Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe, as well as at current Socialist President Francois Hollande who beat him in the May 2012 election, Sarkozy said he was "overwhelmed" by the response to his comeback via a message on the social media website.

"Two-and-a-half million Internet users have already read my message," he told the paper on Saturday in comments published on Sunday. "Last night, we saw 300,000 French in the Americas read it, and I got 35,000 new friends in less than a day."

But Sarkozy will have to explain to voters how he would reverse a relentless rise in French unemployment, having failed, like Hollande, to do so as president.

Hollande, whose popularity has sunk to a French post-war low of 13 percent according to polls this month, held a routine news conference on Thursday in which he promised he would work until the end of his term in 2017 to modernise France, revive economic growth and protect its generous social model.

Sarkozy, who as president raised the retirement age to 62 from 60, loosened the 35-hour work week and made overtime more attractive through tax tweaks, remains a divisive figure.

But he told Le Journal du Dimanche: "My audience on Facebook is twice that of Hollande's press conference, and I've got more new friends in one day than the total for Juppe and Fillon combined."

Fillon sought to project himself as a unifying force, saying on his Twitter account on Sunday: "Today, the question is not to find out who can beat Francois Hollande. In theory, everyone ... The question is how to bring the French together ... I'm not about the cult of saviours, but the cult of ideas!"

Former prime minister Juppe, speaking on French television and radio stations iTele and Europe 1 on Sunday and visibly frustrated by repeated questions about Sarkozy, acknowledged "the match has begun".

"People are trying to make everyone believe I won't go through with it to the end," he said. "The brainwashing has begun."

Shifting the focus away from Sarkozy, Juppe said: "My opponent in all this is not my partners from the right and the centre, my opponent is the Socialists who have put France in the state it is in today, and it's especially the (anti-immigration) National Front, which is putting forward a vision of France I totally oppose."

Sarkozy ended months of speculation about his future with Friday's Facebook message, saying he was ready to take charge of the centre-right UMP which has been riven by rivalry since he was ousted from power. Fillon had been his prime minister until 2012, while Juppe was his foreign minister.

After losing to Hollande, Sarkozy told supporters he would vanish from political life. But many consider him the only politician capable of rallying the UMP, which has struggled with a funding scandal and is due to elect a new leader on Nov. 29.

According to a survey of 1,011 people by pollster CSA for French news channel BFM TV published on Saturday, 63 percent of people do not want Sarkozy to stand again in the 2017 election.

However, amongst participants who consider themselves close to the UMP, 86 percent want him to be the next presidential candidate.

Sarkozy has said he is standing initially as a candidate to lead the party, which he told Le Journal du Dimanche he plans to reorganise and give a new name.

"I'm not going to announce that I am a presidential candidate, that's for another time," he told the paper. "Today's step is to put my political family back to work."

