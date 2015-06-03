PARIS Investigators detained Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) Deputy Chief Executive Xavier Musca and five other former aides to France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy for questioning on Wednesday over the alleged misuse of polls, a judicial source said.

The other people held for questioning included former interior minister Claude Gueant, who was a secretary general to Sarkozy, a position Musca also held at one point.

The six were released later on Wednesday, a police source said.

Investigating judges are looking at whether there was a public interest in polls on subjects like the opposition and his personal life that were ordered by Sarkozy's staff during his 2007 to 2012 presidential term.

Anti-corruption association Anticor has alleged that there was no public interest in polls conducted between 2007 and 2009 by a company run by an informal political adviser close to Sarkozy.

France's public audit office had raised concerns as early as 2009 about a contract worth nearly 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) with the firm because they were awarded without a competitive bidding process.

Anticor have also raised questions about whether the same company and another firm run by a person close to Sarkozy had benefited from favouritism in public relations contracts.

With an eye on getting re-elected in a 2017 presidential vote, Sarkozy is mounting a political comeback as the head of the centre-right opposition party, which he recently had renamed "the Republicans".

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)