PARIS, June 3 Investigators detained Credit
Agricole Deputy Chief Executive Xavier Musca and five
other former aides to France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy
for questioning on Wednesday over the alleged misuse of polls, a
judicial source said.
The other people held for questioning included former
interior minister Claude Gueant, who was a secretary general to
Sarkozy, a position Musca also held at one point.
Investigating judges are looking at whether there was a
public interest in polls on subjects like the opposition and his
personal life that were ordered by Sarkozy's staff during his
2007 to 2012 presidential term.
Anti-corruption association Anticor has alleged that there
was no public interest in polls conducted between 2007 and 2009
by a company run by an informal political adviser close to
Sarkozy.
France's public audit office had raised concerns as early as
2009 about a contract worth nearly 1.5 million euros ($1.7
million) with the firm because they were awarded without a
competitive bidding process.
Anticor have also raised questions about whether the same
company and another firm run by a person close to Sarkozy had
benefited from favouritism in public relations contracts.
With an eye on getting re-elected in a 2017 presidential
vote, Sarkozy is mounting a political comeback as the head of
the centre-right opposition party, which he recently had renamed
"the Republicans".
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Toby Chopra)