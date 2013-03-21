March 21 Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed under formal investigation on Thursday in relation to a case involving L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, a judicial source said.

The source said the former president was being investigated for taking advantage of a vulnerable person.

Sarkozy has repeatedly denied taking campaign funds from Bettencourt, France's richest woman. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sophie Hares)