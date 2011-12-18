France's President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech during the first meeting of accredited professionals at the French Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) in Paris December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy's popularity has remained stable but most voters continue to be unimpressed by his policies, a poll to be published in weekly newspaper Journal du Dimanche on Sunday showed.

The IFOP-JDD poll indicated 34 percent of respondents were satisfied with Sarkozy's policies - unchanged from November, when the president's popularity showed a three percent rise after three months of consecutive falls.

The poll only showed approval ratings for Sarkozy and Prime Minister Francois Fillon, whose popularity inched up four percent in the last month.

As the euro zone debt crisis has continued to deepen, Sarkozy has sought to show voters he is a safe pair of hands, casting himself as a dynamic crisis fighter alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But 66 percent of respondents said they remained unhappy with his performance.

Separate polls have shown Sarkozy trailing in approval ratings behind his Socialist rival Francois Hollande, who is consistently tipped to beat him in the runoff for the presidential election that will take place in two rounds next April 22 and May 6.

