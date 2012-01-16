MADRID Jan 16 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Monday that a summit in Rome with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti would be postponed until February, after a European Union meeting.

"We have decided -- Mr. Monti, Mrs. Merkel and myself -- to postpone until February the meeting we had set up," he told journalists after a meeting in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

He said the meeting, originally due to be held this Friday, had been postponed due to recent visits from Monti to Paris and Rome.