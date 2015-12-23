PARIS Dec 23 France's armed forces have ordered
two next generation communication satellites from Thales Alenia
Space and Airbus Defence and Space, the Defence Ministry said on
Wednesday.
The two satellites are due to replace two already in orbit
in 2021. The order from the Defence Procurement Agency also
calls for ground controls and support for 17 years once they
enter service.
Thales Alenia Space is a joint venture between French
defence electronics group Thales with 67 percent and
Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI> with
33 percent.
Airbus Defence and Space is a unit of the European aircraft
maker.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams)