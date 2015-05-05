(Edits headline)
PARIS May 5 France is in talks to agree
billions of euros worth of contracts in Saudi Arabia that could
be finalised "quickly", ranging from the defence sector to civil
aviation, transport and energy, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
said on Tuesday.
Speaking after President Francois Hollande held talks with
key ministers of the kingdom's new cabinet, Fabius said the two
countries had set up a joint committee to seal some 20 projects
over the coming months.
"It covers 20 projects. If these projects are finalised then
that will represent several dozen billions of euros," he told
reporters, adding the first deals should be realised "quickly."
"We feel there is the desire by the new team to go quickly
in its choices."
Declining to give specific company details, he said talks
in the defence sector were at an advanced stage confirming that
some of those deals focused on the naval sector.
"A certain number (of armament) projects need to be
finalised and we should see the consequences of that in the
coming months," he said.
Hollande was in Riyadh, his fourth visit since becoming
president, at the invitation of Saudi Arabia to attend a Gulf
leaders summit. Over the last three years it has been nurturing
its links with Gulf states diplomatically and it is beginning to
see commercial rewards.
France on Monday signed a $7 billion contract with Qatar for
Rafale fighter jets and has already won about $15 billion of
defence contracts in the region over the last year.
Fabius said other sectors included energy for which Total
is interested in a solar energy deal, and a
feasibility study for nuclear power.
Talks were also held with the chief executive of Saudi
Arabian Airlines on Tuesday with the prospect of a new order
for plane supplier Airbus, Fabius said, adding that
rail infrastructure negotiations for Jeddah and the Holy cities
of Mecca and Medina were also in the works.
"Things accelerated during this visit. These are extremely
important projects. Our partnership is moving up a gear," Fabius
said, adding that he was chairing a steering committee with
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam to oversee the contracts.
(Reporting By John Irish, Editing by William Maclean)