RIYADH May 5 France is in talks to agree
billions of euros worth of contracts in Saudi Arabia that could
be completed quickly, ranging from defence to civil aviation,
transport and energy, the French government said on Tuesday.
Speaking after President Francois Hollande held talks with
key ministers of Saudi Arabia's new cabinet, Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said the two countries had set up a joint
committee to seal some 20 projects over the coming months.
"If these projects are finalised, then that will represent
several dozen billions of euros," he told reporters, adding the
first deals should be realised "quickly."
"We feel there is the desire by the new team to go quickly
in its choices."
Declining to give specific company details, he said talks
in the defence sector were at an advanced stage. He confirmed
that some of those deals involved naval projects.
Hollande said some of the contracts could be confirmed as
early as June, with more to be announced at a Franco-Saudi
business forum in October.
"We want to act quickly," he told a news conference in
Riyadh. "We are here to set up a long-lasting strategic
partnership."
Hollande was in Riyadh, his fourth visit since becoming
president, at the invitation of Saudi Arabia to attend a Gulf
leaders summit. Over the last three years, France has been
nurturing its links with Gulf states diplomatically and it is
beginning to see commercial rewards.
France on Monday signed a $7 billion contract with Qatar for
Rafale fighter jets and has already won about $15 billion of
defence contracts in the region over the last year.
Fabius said other sectors included energy, where Total
is interested in a solar energy deal, and a
feasibility study for nuclear power.
Talks were also held with the chief executive of Saudi
Arabian Airlines on Tuesday concerning a possible new order for
plane supplier Airbus, Fabius said. Rail infrastructure
negotiations for Jeddah and the Holy cities of Mecca and Medina
were also in the works, he said.
"Things accelerated during this visit. These are extremely
important projects. Our partnership is moving up a gear," Fabius
said, adding that he was chairing a steering committee with
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam to oversee the contracts.
