RIYADH, Oct 13 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls trumpeted 10 billion euros ($11 billion) worth of
contracts with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, although few had
actually been finalised as he concluded a visit to the kingdom.
The two countries set up a joint committee in May to
conclude this year some 20 projects across sectors ranging from
defence to transport infrastructure and civil aviation.
But with lower oil prices prompting Saudi Arabia to cut back
spending, French hopes may be disappointed, especially as a
visit to Paris by Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
in June also failed to bring concrete agreements.
"10 billion euros of contracts," Valls, who was leaving the
Middle East after a four-day trip, said on his Twitter feed.
"The government is mobilised for our companies and our jobs."
France has been able to nurture new links with the Gulf Arab
region due to its tough stance on Iran and aligned policies on
conflicts across the Middle East -- all in a context of what
some Gulf countries perceive as disengagement on the part of
traditional ally the United States.
But behind the initial euphoria, the document agreed between
France and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday suggested that little had
been sealed.
Among the potential deals in the document, the kingdom is
expected to order 30 military patrol boats by year-end. An
announcement of that plan was already made in June, and had been
due to be concluded this month.
Saudi Arabia has also entered exclusive negotiations to buy
spy satellite and telecommunications equipment worth "billions
of euros" from Thales, the document added.
It said the Saudi authorities had expressed their intention
to enter negotiations for deals worth 5 billion euros with
Veolia, Alstom and ENGIE for
contracts in waste management and the metro in Riyadh, as well
energy distribution in Jeddah.
An official from one of those firms said those negotiations
were likely to be part of a general tender offer in which other
international firms would also compete.
French sources had said at the weekend they expected
"significant" contracts, with one source saying there would be a
military contract with Airbus Helicopters
Valls looked to play down the lack of deals.
"What's important is the perspective, the movement," he told
reporters. "Step by step, we are deepening each time our
partnership. We don't doubt for a second that the letter of
intention will be finalised."
The lack of contracts may also reflect lower Saudi spending.
Its finance ministry, seeking to cut waste as state revenues
shrink because of low oil prices, is telling government bodies
to return unspent money allocated in this year's budget.
"I'm not convinced there will be big contracts," a French
diplomatic source had said prior to the visit. "Saudi Arabia's
appetite is not as big. With the fall in oil prices and
intervention in Yemen, they are less inclined to spend."
