NICE, France, July 25 Saudi King Salman and a
1,000-entourage were due to arrive on Saturday for holiday on
the French Riviera, where over 100,000 residents have petitioned
against the closure of the public beach outside his villa.
The new king and his inner circle's three-week visit at the
family's seafront villa in Vallauris, where U.S. actress Rita
Hayworth celebrated her wedding to Prince Aly Khan of Pakistan
in 1949, will be a boon for the local economy.
But the closure of the public beach for privacy and security
reasons has stirred up a local storm. A petition against the
"privatisation" of the Mirandole beach below the Saudi villa
gathered more than 100,000 signatures in a week.
The mayor of Vallauris also wrote to President Francois
Hollande to protest against unauthorised work done by the Saudis
at the property, where a slab of concrete was poured directly
onto the sand to install an elevator.
"We understand the security reasons and the nation's greater
interest. But nobody can exonerate himself from the laws of the
land," mayor Michelle Salucki wrote.
Hotels, restaurants and luxury shops along the Mediterranean
coast, by contrast, welcome the visit. Several hundred members
of the royal entourage will stay at top hotels along the coast.
"The economic impact for us, but also restaurants,
chauffeurs and all those who worked at his villa, is real," said
Serge Reinhard, director of the four-star Hotel Montaigne in
Cannes where half of the rooms have been booked by Saudis.
France has been nurturing new links with Saudi Arabia and
other Gulf Arab countries over the last three years due to its
tough stance on Iran and similar positions on conflicts across
the Middle East, and is beginning to see commercial rewards.
(Reporting by Matthias Galante in Nice; Writing by Michel Rose;
Editing by Tom oHeneghan)