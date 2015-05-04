RIYADH May 5 France and Saudi Arabia said on
Monday any future deal between Iran and major powers had to
ensure that it did not destabilise the region further and
threaten Iran's neighbours, the two countries said in a joint
statement ahead of a summit in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia invited French President Francois Hollande,
whose country is deemed to have a tough stance in Iran nuclear
negotiations, to Riyadh to discuss regional issues with Gulf
Arab states who fear a rapprochement with Tehran could lead to
further destabilisation in the region.
"France and Saudi Arabia) confirmed the necessity to reach a
robust, lasting, verifiable, undisputed and binding deal with
Iran," President Hollande and Saudi Arabia's King Salman said
after meeting ahead of Tuesday's summit.
"This agreement must not destabilise the security and
stability of the region nor threaten the security and stability
of Iran's neighbours," the statement said.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Grant McCool)