RIYADH Oct 13 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that Riyadh's position on Syria had
not changed, insisting that President Bashar al-Assad had no
future in Syria.
Asked if Saudi Arabia had changed its stance, Jubeir said:
"There is no change, from the beginning of the crisis, the
position of the kingdom is that Bashar is the problem in the
Syria crisis. He killed hundreds of thousands of his people,
displaced millions and destroyed the country as a whole ..."
"He has no future in Syria," he added.
Speaking at a joint news conference with French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius, Jubeir also said that it was up to
Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi group and former Yemen President
Ali Abdullah Saleh to bring an end to the war in that country.
"They are the ones who started this and they are the ones
who continue this. We believe that the political process is the
better option and that the Houthis and Saleh forces should avail
themselves of this opportunity and reach a settlement," he said.
Fabius, in remarks translated into Arabic, called on Russia
to use its influence to stop Assad from using barrel bombs in
Syria and said Paris wanted to ensure that Syrian institutions
would remain strong and did not want to see any further chaos in
the country.
Fabius was accompanying French Prime Minister Manuel Valls
on a visit to Saudi Arabia, in which the French side announced
10 billion euros ($11 billion) worth of contracts with the
world's largest oil exporter.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh and Hadeel Al Sayegh in
Dubai, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and
Alison Williams)