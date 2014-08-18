PARIS Armed robbers attacked a Saudi Arabian prince's convoy in Paris on Sunday night, police said on Monday, taking what the victims told police was around 250,000 euros ($335,000) in cash and some sensitive documents.

The convoy had been heading for Le Bourget airport north of the city. Witnesses told police a group of heavily armed men attacked the last car in the convoy near Porte de la Chapelle at around 2100 (1900 GMT) and drove off in it.

No shots were fired and nobody was hurt, a police source told Reuters, adding that the robbers were still at large and an investigation was under way.

Rocco Contento, a representative of police union SGP, told BFMTV the attackers appeared to be "people who knew the itinerary" of the cars.

(1 US dollar = 0.7467 euro)

