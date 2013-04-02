* Report calls for new life insurance contract

PARIS, April 2 A report to the French government says savers with high-value life insurance policies should switch to riskier contracts to help finance companies or lose tax concessions on sums over half a million euros.

In a highly anticipated report, two lawmakers said 100 billion euros ($128 billion) could be channelled from household savings into financing small and medium-sized businesses over the four remaining years of President Francois Hollande's mandate.

The aim is to steer risk-averse French savers' spare cash away from government bonds and into investing into companies, the authors said.

The government-commissioned report by Karine Berger and Dominique Lefebvre - the latest in a series of government moves to bolster credit to employers - would specifically target life insurance contracts amounting to more than 500,000 euros.

Under the plan, sums over that threshold would keep their tax advantages only if invested in a new type of life insurance contract that in turn is invested in riskier assets deemed to be useful for the economy.

In particular, funds in the new contract would be directed towards financing small and mid-sized firms as well as investments for social uses and housing.

"It's an incentive to get households above a certain level to invest in contracts that provide equity financing for companies rather than to choose sovereign bonds," Berger told journalists.

She said that wealthy households with life insurance holdings above the 500,000-euro threshold accounted for a quarter of French life insurance assets.

Lefebvre said that French savers aversion to risk meant that they needed to be encouraged with tax measures to trust their money with equity investments.

"I wish that French savers would behave like Americans when it comes to their savings," Lefebvre said in reference to U.S. retail investors' penchant for stock investing. "But that's just not the way it is."

Thanks to existing tax advantages, more than 40 percent of households' savings is in life insurance contracts with about 1.45 trillion outstanding, according to the report.

At nearly 16 percent, France already has one of the highest household savings rates in Europe and the two lawmakers advised against doing anything that might cause them to squirrel more away with consumer spending already fragile

Meanwhile, with three-quarters of companies' financing coming from bank lending, business investment is floundering as firms say they are struggling in the face of tough credit conditions and weak demand.

"The initial reaction is it's certainly not good to have once again a change in the tax regime for life insurance when it's supposed to be a vehicle for long term savings," said Fitch analyst Marc-Philippe Julliard, commenting on the report.

He added that policy holders with contracts of less than half a million euros could fear a change in the threshold that might impact them later on. "It is creating some uncertainty and that's certainly not good news," Julliard added.

Channeling the life insurance funds toward deserving companies that need help could also be tricky, said savers' association Cercle des Epargnants.

"France lacks 'business angels' who play the role of intermediaries between investors and companies," the association said in a statement. "Beyond that, SME's access to financial markets, whether through stocks or bonds have to be improved." ($1 = 0.7784 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Stephen Nisbet, Ron Askew)