Sept 5 A braconid is a parasitic wasp, and because Brett Smitheram knew the word and how to spell it, he's 7,000 euros richer and the World Scrabble Champion.

Smitheram, 37, is a British recruitment consultant who beat fellow Briton Mark Nyman in a three-round final to become champion, after five days of competition among avid players of the venerable board game in the French city of Lille.

Competitors from 30 countries took part in the event, held as part of the Mindsports International Championships.

The players came up with words ranging from "variedly" to "gynaecia", a flower, but "braconid" was the winner, scoring Smitheram 176 points.

The 2000 UK champion and 2014 world championships quarter finalist said he was "absolutely thrilled" with his victory.

