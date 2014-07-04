PARIS, July 4 France is tightening airport
security for U.S. flight destinations for the summer holiday
period at the request of U.S. authorities, an official statement
said on Friday.
The civil aviation authority warned passengers bound for the
United States that they may experience some delays as a result.
Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
said it would increase security measures at overseas airports
that have direct flights to the United States.
The department did not specify which airports or what
countries would be affected, nor did it say what triggered the
enhanced measures.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by John Stonestreet)