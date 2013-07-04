* Le Monde accuses DGSE of activities similar to those of
U.S. NSA
* Paper says phone data being monitored along with email,
social media
* French scrutiny bodies say all activity is lawful
PARIS, July 4 France's external intelligence
agency spies on the French public's phone calls, emails and
social media activity in France and abroad, the daily Le Monde
said on Thursday.
It said the DGSE intercepted signals from computers and
telephones in France, and between France and other countries,
although not the content of phone calls, to create a map of "who
is talking to whom". It said the activity was illegal.
"All of our communications are spied on," wrote Le Monde,
which based its report on unnamed intelligence sources as well
as remarks made publicly by intelligence officials.
"Emails, text messages, telephone records, access to
Facebook and Twitter are then stored for years," it said.
The activities described are similar to those carried out by
the U.S. National Security Agency, as described in documents
leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.
The documents revealed that the NSA has access to vast
amounts of Internet data such as emails, chat rooms and video
from large companies such as Facebook and Google, under a
programme known as Prism.
They also showed that the U.S. government had gathered
so-called metadata - such as the time, duration and numbers
called - on all telephone calls carried by service providers
such as Verizon.
France's DGSE was not immediately available for comment.
Le Monde said the French national security commission whose
job it is to authorise targeted spying, and the parliamentary
intelligence committee, had challenged the paper's report and
said it worked in accordance with the law. It said the only body
that collected communications information was a government
agency controlled by the prime minister's office that monitors
for security breaches.
Le Monde's report comes amid a storm over media allegations
that Washington regularly spies on European citizens and
embassies. The allegations, made in the German magazine Der
Spiegel, sparked concern from data protection watchdogs and
irked European governments just as major transatlantic trade
talks are about to start.
Le Monde said France's DGSE was more interested in finding
out who was speaking to whom than in combing through the content
of private communications. It said the DGSE stored a mass of
such metadata in the basement of its Paris headquarters.
France's seven other intelligence services, including
domestic secret services and customs and money-laundering
watchdogs, have access to the data and can tap into it freely as
a means to spot people whose communications seem suspicious,
whom they can then track with more intrusive techniques such as
phone-tapping, Le Monde wrote.
The Guardian newspaper reported last month that Britain had
a similar spying programme on international phone and Internet
traffic and was sharing vast quantities of personal information
with the American NSA.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Catherine Bremer and
Kevin Liffey)