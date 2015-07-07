(Adds detail)
MARSEILLE, July 7 Explosives, 180 detonators and
around 40 grenades were stolen from an army base in the southern
French town of Miramas, near Marseille, a source close to
investigation said on Tuesday.
The theft came even though France has heightened security
after a suspected Islamist beheaded his boss and tried to blow
up a gas plant near Lyon on June 26. Six months earlier, gunmen
killed 17 people at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie
Hebdo and a Jewish foodstore in January.
The Marseille prosecution office has begun an investigation
into the robbery, which was discovered on Monday. France's
defence ministry ordered a review of the army's military
supplies and the protection of ammunition storage units.
The Miramas site serves as a logistical base for the French
army's external operations, the source said.
(Reporting by Francois Revilla, Nicolas Bertin, Chine Labbe,
writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Larry King)