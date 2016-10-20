PARIS Oct 20 Hundreds of French police officers
protested in Paris and other cities overnight to denounce what
they say are insufficient resources to fight mounting
lawlessness, defying government demands that they stop the
unauthorised demonstrations.
Six months from an election, the protest, now in its third
day, has put President Francois Hollande's Socialist government
on the defensive at a time when security forces are struggling
to combat the threat of further terrorist attack.
Political opponents have seized on the discontent to accuse
it of letting violent crime and everyday lawlessness proliferate
despite a large police recruitment drive.
"I understand the anger of the police," conservative former
president Nicolas Sarkozy said. "I've never seen such an erosion
of authority in this country," Sarkozy, who is campaigning to
become president again, told Europe 1 radio.
In Paris, hundreds of police officers protested at the Place
de la Republique square and the Champs Elysees avenue, scene of
similar protests earlier this week that have since spread to
other cities.
Other impromptu protests took place overnight in Bordeaux,
Nancy and Toulouse.
Thousands of police and soldiers have been deployed to boost
security at airports, train stations and schools after a string
of militant Islamist attacks in which more than 230 people have
died in the past two years.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve promised police unions
at a meeting Wednesday that local policing needs would be
reviewed, but highlighted that his government had recruited
9,000 police to fill most of some 12,000 posts axed under
Sarkozy's 2007-2012 administration.
While police officers are allowed to protest like anybody
else under French law, codes of conduct for law enforcement
employees prohibit them from doing so during work hours, or with
the use of police equipment such as official cars and uniforms.
The head of national police earlier this week told his staff
to respect those rules and announced an inquiry to establish who
was flouting them. Protesters have ignored his warnings and
similar appeals from the government.
Sarkozy, who was an interior minister himself before he was
president, said the problem was not one of resources but
soft-touch sentences for known criminals, often juvenile
offenders.
The catalyst for the police officers protest movement was an
attack earlier this month in which a gang of 10 unidentified
assailants petrol-bombed a police patrol car stationed at a
crossroads south of Paris notorious for gangland crime.
One of the four police officers inside the car is still in a
serious condition in hospital.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Callus)