PARIS Nov 24 France said on Tuesday it would
install security gates at the Paris and Lille stations of the
high-speed Thalys train, the target of a previous failed attack
which police believe may be connected to the deadly Paris
assaults.
In August, a suspected Islamist militant carrying an assault
rifle was overpowered by passengers on the cross-border train.
French police are investigating if Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the
suspected mastermind of attacks in Paris that killed 130 people,
was involved.
Gates would be installed in Paris and Lille before Dec. 20,
and similar measures were planned in Brussels and Amsterdam,
French Energy Minister Segolene Royal, who is also in charge of
transport, said. She did not specify what kind of security gates
would be installed.
Security concerns in the wake of the Paris attacks on Nov.
13 have prompted calls for tighter identity checks and
airport-style baggage screening at railway stations, especially
after it emerged that at least one of the attackers travelled
freely from Syria to Europe.
The Thalys connects Germany, France, the Netherlands and
Belgium.
European railway operators worry about the cost and delays
of tighter security. Currently, there are no checks on
passengers except ticket controls. Eventually France wants to go
back to a system whereby only people who have a ticket can board
trains, Royal said.
French railway operator SNCF plans to increase the number of
random ticket controls in other French trains and railway
stations, and SNCF is also considering putting passengers' names
on all international train tickets, she said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)