PARIS June 17 French judges have dropped a corruption investigation against Karim Wade, the son of Senegal's ex-president, his lawyers said on Tuesday, weeks before he is due to go on trial in the West African country.

Wade, who is in jail in Senegal, is accused of embezzling 178 million euros ($242 million)when he was a powerful minister in the government of his father Abdoulaye Wade, in charge of infrastructure, international cooperation and energy.

A separate investigation was opened in France after the government of Senegal filed a complaint agaisnt him there in November 2012.

"We have managed to get the case (in France) closed definitively," said Wade's lawyer Pierre-Olivier Sur.

The trial in Senegal is due to start in late July. In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde in April, Abdoulaye Wade accused his successor Macky Sall of organising a witch hunt against his son in an effort to eliminate Karim as an opponent for elections in 2017.($1 = 0.7345 Euros)

