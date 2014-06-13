BRIEF-PCL Technologies unit to set up tech unit
* Says co's unit plans to use T$150 million to set up a wholly owned tech unit
PARIS, June 13 France's competition authority said on Friday that it was fining the SFR telecoms firm and its SRR subsidiary 45.9 million euros over pricing policy in the French territories of La Reunion and Mayotte.
The fine was imposed as a result of abusive pricing by the La Reunion unit SRR, following a complaint by, among others, a unit of rival Orange, the authority, called the Autorite de la Concurrence, said in a statement. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Says it received patent on April 25, for dry etching method for silicon nitride