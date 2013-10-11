PARIS Oct 11 France's constitutional council rejected on Friday a challenge to a law banning hydraulic fracturing for exploration and production of shale gas and oil.

The ruling is a victory for President Francois Hollande's ruling coalition, which has opposed the technology.

U.S-based firm Schuepbach Energy had challenged on four counts a ban introduced in 2011 due to potential risks to the environment, which led to two of its exploration permits being cancelled in southern France.

"The constitutional council threw out these four complaints and ruled that the disputed components of the July 13, 2011 law comply with the constitution," the court said in a statement. (Reporting by Emile Picy; Editing by Muriel Boselli and Mark John)