BORDEAUX, France Feb 5 A Spanish cargo ship
broke in two after hitting a dike off the southwestern coast of
France on Wednesday as high winds whipped up the seas along the
country's western seaboard, the French maritime authorities
said.
Two helicopters were rushed to the scene to rescue a dozen
crew members, one of whom was injured, said an official at the
town hall in Anglet, near the French border with Spain.
The vessel, called the Luno, was transporting fertiliser and
the incident, according to the Anglet town hall official,
apparently followed an engine problem after the ship left port.
It was not immediately clear what volume of cargo was involved.
