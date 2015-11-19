* French proposals to be put to crisis EU meeting on Friday
* Security, migrant concerns mean Schengen rule changes
-Paris
* After Paris attacks, French calls may carry added weight
* Other states resisted Schengen changes earlier this year
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Nov 19 France wants the EU to tighten
rules on passport checks on EU citizens entering and leaving the
Schengen free-travel zone in the wake of the attacks in Paris,
to make it harder for European jihadists to return from Syria
unnoticed.
The proposal, seen by Reuters on Thursday, is among several
to be presented by France to a crisis meeting of EU interior
ministers on Friday. It reflects impatience with progress since
EU leaders agreed in February after the attack on the French
magazine Charlie Hebdo that the passports of all EU travellers
routinely be checked against criminal and security databases.
At that time, leaders resisted French calls for a change to
the rules of the 26-nation Schengen zone but called for existing
rules to be applied to ensure "systematic" checks.
France is again urging a "revision" of the rules of an area
that has come under huge strain this year, as governments have
reimposed a variety of national frontier controls in response to
the arrival of a million migrants across their shared
Mediterranean border as well as militant attacks.
"It is necessary, in particular to address the security
issues which the Paris attacks have again highlighted, that we
adopt effective, secure and urgent measures to better control
our external borders," the French document said.
In common with a package of measures being prepared by the
EU executive commission, France will also call for
the rapid adoption of an EU database of airline passengers -
long stalled in the European Parliament due to privacy concerns
- and much tighter gun control across the bloc.
Some of the French proposals go further than those now under
discussion, however, including that passenger data - known as
PNR - be collected for flights within the EU as well as flights
between the EU and third countries as is currently proposed.
GUN CONTROL
Paris wants an EU-wide tagging and tracking system for guns
that would also apply to the likes of starting pistols, stricter
control of Internet sales of weapons and a ban on Internet plans
for making guns on 3-D printers. It also wants more cooperation
from West Balkan states, the source of many illegal guns in the
EU.
France's losses at the hands of French and Belgian Islamic
State fighters returned from Syria give its calls added weight,
following the deaths of 129 people in Paris on Friday.
At present, border guards often make only visual checks on
EU passports when EU citizens enter or leave the 26-nation
Schengen Area, which includes most of the European Union.
Typically, EU passports are only run through databases of
wanted criminals or counter-terrorism agencies' watchlists when
guards have specific suspicions - although this year France
imposed records checks on all EU travellers arriving from Turkey
due to fears of jihadists returning from Syria.
France is a vocal critic of the failure by Greece and Italy
to check and document hundreds of thousands of refugees and
others arriving across the Mediterranean, many of whom
subsequently moved across the Schengen zone's open borders,
provoking a round of nationalist reactions that have jeopardised
the system.
EU officials and European diplomats played down a suggestion
on Wednesday from Dutch politicians that the Netherlands could
be part of a plan for a smaller zone of passport-free movement,
including Germany and other Benelux states, and that controls
might be stepped up for people arriving from further afield.
Such discussions, however, reflect growing concern that the
migration and security problems are undermining the free
movement that many see as one of the Union's key achievements.
(Editing by Ken Wills)