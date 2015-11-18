BRUSSELS Nov 18 Abdelhamid Abaaoud, suspected
planner of the Paris attacks, mocked European frontier controls
and boasted of the ease with which he could move between Syria
to his Belgian homeland and the rest of Europe.
As police piece together how militants mounted Friday's
assaults, evidence that some involved had fought in Syria and
were on wanted lists, yet slipped back to kill 129 people, will
raise a host of questions on how Europe tracks local Islamists
and controls the borders it has opened to half a million Syrian
refugees.
Abaaoud, a 28-year-old of Moroccan origin, was the best
known of more than 350 Belgians to fight in Syria --
proportionately the biggest contingent from Europe -- and in
particular of dozens of young men from the poor Molenbeek
district of Brussels to take up arms for Islamic State.
His notoriety was based on videos on social media and, for
the past year, his boasts of mounting attacks in Europe.
In a slick online English-language magazine produced by
Islamic State in February, Abaaoud, now known as Abu Omar
al-Baljiki -- the Belgian -- said he had been in his homeland
the previous month planning attacks with two others who had
fought in Syria and who died in a Belgian police raid in
January.
He had, he said, returned to Syria, despite his face having
been well known to police thanks to a much-posted video of him
driving a pick-up truck towing the bloodied bodies of prisoners.
"I suddenly saw my picture all over the media, but
alhamdulillah (thanks be to God), the kuffar (infidels) were
blinded by Allah," he said. "I was even stopped by an officer
who contemplated me so as to compare me to the picture, but he
let me go, as he did not see the resemblance.
"This was nothing but a gift from Allah."
Boasts like that from one of Europe's most wanted men are
likely to fuel debate on stepping up measures like the use of
biometric passports, including fingerprint or iris data, that
could combat the use of fake documents and human recognition.
A PROMISING STUDENT
Once a student of some promise -- at 12 he won a scholarship
to an elite Catholic school miles from his family clothes store
in Molenbeek -- he later worked with his father, Omar, but in
2013 vanished suddenly before showing up in Syria.
Omar has since disowned him and accused him of kidnapping
his younger brother who, at just 13, was vaunted on social media
as becoming the youngest foreign fighter in Syria.
Security officials have said Abaaoud may have first returned
briefly to Europe in late 2013 and then returned before the
attacks on French magazine Charlie Hebdo this January.
A week later, two of his alleged accomplices were killed in
a raid in the eastern Belgian town of Verviers that officials
said foiled a plot to kidnap and kill a police officer.
In his online interview, supposedly back in Syria, Abaaoud
said he was the only one who travelled with the two dead men,
named in Belgium as Sofiane A and Khalid B, both in their 20s,
although a third man was arrested in connection with the case.
Asked if the trio, who were pictured together in the online
publication Dabiq against a background of blue sky and olive
trees, had found it hard to return to Europe, he said:
"We faced a number of trials during the journey. We spent
months trying to find a way into Europe, and by Allah's
strength, we succeeded in finally making our way to Belgium."
Security officials believe they entered Europe via Greece.
"We were then able to obtain weapons and set up a safe house
while we planned to carry out operations against the crusaders.
"The kuffar raided the place with more than 150 soldiers
from both French and Belgian special forces units. After a gun
battle that lasted about 10 minutes, both brothers were blessed
with shahadah (martyrdom), which is what they had desired."
Abaaoud noted that he had previously been in prison in
Belgium -- local media have said he was jailed for robbery in
2010 and spent time alongside Salah Abdeslam, the 26-year-old
Molenbeek man also sought over the Paris attacks and whose elder
brother has been identified as one of seven suicide bombers.
The Abdeslam brothers ran a Molenbeek bar shut down for drug
dealing this summer. Both were on the Belgian intelligence
services radar as possibly having been radicalised, judicial
officials told Le Soir newspaper.
The elder, Brahim, had travelled to Turkey hoping to reach
Syria but was deported by the Turks and questioned on his
return. So too was Salah, though it is unclear if he had ever
tried or succeeded in travelling to Syria.
"ALLAH BLINDED THEIR VISION"
After the Verviers raid, Abaaoud told the Dabiq online site:
"They gathered intelligence agents from all over the world ...
to detain me. They arrested Muslims in Greece, Spain, France,
and Belgium in order to apprehend me." None of those were
associates, he said, and he was able to make it back to Syria.
"Allah blinded their vision and I was able to leave and come
to Sham (Syria) despite being chased after by so many
intelligence agencies. All this proves that a Muslim should not
fear the bloated image of the crusader intelligence. My name and
picture were all over the news yet I was able to stay in their
homeland, plan operations against them, and leave safely."
French and Belgian security officials believe Abaaoud has
been closely involved with at least three other attacks. He was
in contact with Mehdi Nemmouche, the Frenchman facing trial for
killing four people at Brussels' Jewish Museum in May 2014.
He is suspected of a role in a failed attack on a church in
a Paris suburb in April this year and in an abortive attempt by
another man to shoot dozens of people aboard an
Amsterdam-Brussels-Paris Thalys express train in August.
A French judicial source said a French jihadist questioned
on his return to France from Syria in August said he was ordered
by Abaaoud to travel via Prague to avoid detection and to scout
out a soft target in Europe -- such as a concert hall -- to
ensure a high death toll.
Roland Jacquard, a French security expert, said Abaaoud was
part of a French-speaking brigade of Islamic State in Raqqa,
which was targeted by French air strikes last month, and that he
was subordinate to Salim Benghalem, a Frenchman on global most
wanted lists and may have ultimately ordered the Paris attacks.
Omar Abaaoud, whose own father arrived in Belgium from
Morocco four decades ago to work in the coalmines, told Belgian
newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws in January after the Verviers raid:
"We had a good, I'd say a fantastic life. Abdelhamid wasn't
a difficult child and a good manager. But then he all of a
sudden left for Syria.
"I think about why he left every day and why he turned so
incredibly radical at such short notice. There will never be a
real answer ... I don't understand why he wanted to attack
Belgium. Our family owes everything to this country."
