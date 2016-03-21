* Previous experience suggests risk of follow-up attacks
* Abdeslam's lawyer says his client 'worth his weight in
gold'
BRUSSELS, March 21 The only suspected
participant in Nov. 13 Paris attacks to be captured alive has
been cooperating with police investigators and is "worth his
weight in gold", his lawyer said on Monday.
Belgium's Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country was
on high alert for a possible revenge attack following the
capture of 26-year-old Salah Abdeslam in a flat in Brussels on
Friday.
"We know that stopping one cell can ...push others into
action. We are aware of it in this case," he told public radio.
French investigator Francois Molins told a news conference
in Paris on Saturday Abdeslam had admitted to investigators he
had wanted to blow himself up along with others at the Stade de
France on the night of the attack claimed by Islamic State; but
he later backed out.
Abdeslam's lawyer Sven Mary said he would sue Molins for
making the comment public, calling it a violation of judicial
confidentiality.
Mary said Abdeslam was now fully cooperating with
investigators.
"I think that Salah Abdeslam is of prime importance for this
investigation. I would even say he is worth his weight in gold.
He is collaborating. He is communicating. He is not maintaining
his right to remain silent," Mary told Belgian public
broadcaster RTBF.
MORE OPERATIONS PLANNED?
As the only suspected participant or planner of the Paris
attack in police custody, Abdeslam would be seen by
investigators as a possible major source of information on
others involved, in support networks, finance and links with
Islamic State in Syria. There would also be urgent interest in
finding out what further attacks might be planned.
Belgian prosecutors said in a statement they were looking
for Najim Laachraoui, 25, using the false name of Soufiane
Kayal. His DNA had been found in houses in Belgium used by the
Paris attackers.
Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said on Sunday that
Abdeslam may have been plotting more operations drawing on a
weapons discovered in the Forest district of Brussels and a
network of associates.
Jambon said he could not confirm that, but it was a
possibility.
"After 18 months of dealing with this terrorist issue, I
have learned that when the terrorists and weapons are in the
same place, and that's what we saw in Forest, we are close to an
attack. I'm not saying it is evidence. But yes, there are
indications," he said.
Reynders said Belgium and France had so far found around 30
people involved in the gun and bomb attacks on bars, a sports
stadium and a concert hall in the French capital.
