Armed French police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Investigators are trying to assess whether the man who killed a policeman in Paris on Thursday had accomplices, a French prosecutor said on Friday, adding that the shooter had never shown any signs of radicalisation despite a long police history.

"He was not on the security watch list and had shown no signs of radicalisation despite his many years in prison," Francois Molins told a news conference, although he added that a note found near his body had written messages sympathetic to Islamic State.

Security officials were still trying to see whether the man, who traveled to Algeria in January and February despite having to report regularly to police, operated alone.

(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas)