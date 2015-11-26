PARIS Nov 26 Paris airports have seen a reduction in traffic since the attacks that killed 130 people in the French capital earlier this month, a senior executive told Reuters.

"We are seeing an impact on traffic today, but it is too soon to say whether there is a longer-term trend," said Edward Arkwright, finance director of Aeroports de Paris, which operates both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports.

"The period from mid-November to mid-February is generally the slackest period of the year, with the exception of the end-year holidays," Arkwright told Reuters in an interview.

Arkwright said Paris airports had further strengthened security, already on high alert since shootings at a Paris magazine and kosher supermarket in January, following the attacks and had extended tests for liquid explosives to staff. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)