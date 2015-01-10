By Sayed Sarwar Amani
| KANDAHAR, Afghanistan
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan Jan 10 Hundreds in
southern Afghanistan rallied to praise the killing of 12 people
at the French newspaper Charlie Hebdo, calling the two gunmen
"heroes" who meted out punishment for cartoons disrespectful to
Islam's prophet, officials said Saturday.
The demonstrators also protested President Ashraf Ghani's
swift condemnation of the bloody attack on the satirical
newspaper, according to the officials in Uruzgan province.
The rally came after worshippers left Friday prayers at a
local mosque in Chora district and swelled to several hundred
people, said Chora police chief Abdul Qawi.
"The protesters were calling the attackers heroes and were
shouting that those who had mocked the Prophet Mohammad were
punished," Qawi said.
Provincial police chief Matiullah Khan said that police had
been informed in advance of the demonstration, which was allowed
under the Afghan constitution's free-speech provisions.
"They provided good security and it was peaceful," he said.
Afghan President Ghani issued a condemnation the day after
the newspaper attack saying "there is no justification for this
brutal act".
The two brothers wanted for gunning down 12 people at the
Charlie Hebdo office in Paris were killed on Friday when French
anti-terrorist police stormed their hideout.
Afghanistan remains a deeply conservative Muslim society,
more than 13 years after the Taliban's hardline Islamist regime
was toppled by U.S.-backed forces for sheltering al Qaeda
leaders suspected of planning the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the
United States.
Previous insults to Islam have sparked protests that turned
violent.
Seven U.N. workers were killed during protests that raged
across Afghanistan for three days in April 2011 after a U.S.
pastor burned a Koran in Florida.
However, this week many Afghans reacted in horror and dismay
after the Paris newspaper attack, saying the insult to Islam did
not justify bloodshed.
"Out of solidarity with the people of France, we strongly
condemn this barbaric attack on #CharlieHebdo," read one Afghan
posting on Twitter.
"Terrorism has no race, religion or country. Terrorism is
everyone's enemy," another tweet said.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi. Writing by Kay Johnson,
editing by Rosalind Russell)