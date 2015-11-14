PARIS Nov 14 French carrier Air France said on Saturday that it will maintain all flights to and from France after attacks in Paris prompted the government to decree a state of emergency and reinforce border controls.

"Following the events in Paris on Nov.13, Air France confirms that all its upcoming flights to/from France is maintained," the company said in a statement.

It said delays are to be expected due to the reinforcement of border controls by authorities. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)