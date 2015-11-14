BRIEF-Sunlink Health Systems Q3 loss per share $0.11
* Sunlink Health Systems Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
PARIS Nov 14 French carrier Air France said on Saturday that it will maintain all flights to and from France after attacks in Paris prompted the government to decree a state of emergency and reinforce border controls.
"Following the events in Paris on Nov.13, Air France confirms that all its upcoming flights to/from France is maintained," the company said in a statement.
It said delays are to be expected due to the reinforcement of border controls by authorities. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Sunlink Health Systems Inc announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
SAN FRANCISCO, May 11 Uber Technologies Inc hired the team behind a Chicago transportation brokerage last fall as part of an effort to break into the long-haul trucking industry.