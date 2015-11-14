DUBAI/VIENNA Nov 14 As France boosts security
in the wake of Friday night's deadly Paris attacks, airlines are
being warned they will be fined if they fail to ensure that
passengers entering the country have valid identity papers.
The notice, which also comes ahead of international talks on
climate control that will bring world leaders and thousands of
foreign officials to Paris in the coming weeks, was issued by
the pan-European air traffic agency Eurocontrol on Saturday.
It applies whether or not passengers travel from inside the
so-called Schengen area in Europe, where border checks between
22 signatory countries have been largely scrapped since the
1980s.
Failure to comply with the rules could lead to fines of
5,000 euros per passenger, Eurocontrol's statement said.
Hours before the attacks, in which at least 127 people were
killed on Friday night, France announced it was restoring
long-abandoned intra-Europe border controls for a month to boost
security for the climate summit, which runs from Nov. 30 to Dec.
11.
While Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve spoke about the
clampdown before Friday's killings, the extra restrictions come
as security has been heightened after the string of attacks in
Paris, for which the militant group Islamic State claimed
responsibility.
At Vienna airport, a Reuters reporter on a delayed Saturday
night flight to Paris said a special announcement informed
passengers that they must have a valid passport or identity
card.
Among passengers on the Austrian Airlines plane was a group
of Chinese tourists heading to the French capital on the last
leg of a Europe tour, some of them sanguine but others worried.
"We are coming because it is booked by the company. I would
have liked to go somewhere else today," said 29-year old Feng.
"I am worried we won't be able to do anything because of what
happened and I'm scared for the safety."
Another passenger, 57, who declined to give her name, said
she didn't fully understand what was happening in France, but
still wanted to go there.
"It scares, but Paris is where we all wanted to go," she
said.
Another passenger who took an internal flight to the capital
on Saturday from the French island of Corsica off the southeast
mainland coast said small groups of armed soldiers were doing
the rounds, but identity checks were no tougher than normal.
"The soldiers were patrolling in groups of four or five with
pretty impressive guns but, beyond that, the checks did not seem
more than usual, though this was an internal flight," Sylvie
Chaineau, who landed at Orly airport south of Paris, told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, John Irish and Brian Love; Editing by
Brian Love and Digby Lidstone)