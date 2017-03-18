PARIS, March 18 Security forces shot dead a man who seized a soldier's gun at Paris Orly airport on Saturday and a police officer was shot and injured in a separate incident north of the French capital, the French Interior Ministry said.

A bomb sweep was under way at the airport to make sure the dead man was not wearing an explosive belt, Interior Ministry spokeman Pierre-Henry Brandet told FranceInfo. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Adrian Croft)