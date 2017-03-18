PARIS, March 18 French soldiers shot dead a man at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday after he tried to grab a weapon, BFM TV reported.

The airport was evacuated following the incident, the television channel said.

French police confirmed that a security operation was in progress at the airport, south of the capital.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Simon Carraud, Marine Pennetier and Eric Faye; Editing by Dale Hudson)