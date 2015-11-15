PARIS Nov 15 French fighter jets launched their
biggest raids in Syria to date targeting the Islamic State's
stronghold in Raqqa just two days after the group claimed
coordinated attacks in Paris that killed more than 130 people,
the defence ministry said.
"The raid ... including 10 fighter jets, was launched
simultaneously from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Twenty
bombs were dropped," the statement said, adding that the mission
had taken place this evening.
The operation, carried out in coordination with U.S.
forces, struck a command centre, recruitment centre for
jihadists, a munitions depot and a training camp for fighters,
it said.
