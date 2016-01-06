VATICAN CITY Jan 6 The Vatican newspaper has
criticised French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo for depicting
God as a Kalashnikov-carrying killer, saying it was "woeful" and
disrespectful to true believers of all faiths.
The cover was an anniversary edition, commemorating the
attacks a year ago when Islamist militants killed 12 during an
assault on the Charlie Hebdo newsroom in Paris. The cartoon on
the cover shows an angry God with blood on his hands and a rifle
strapped to his back.
"One year later, the assassin is still on the run," the
headline says.
The Vatican daily newspaper L'Osservatore Romano accused
Charlie Hebdo of looking to "manipulate" faith.
"Behind the deceptive flag of an uncompromising secularism,
the French weekly once again forgets what religious leaders of
every faith have been urging for ages - to reject violence in
the name of religion and that using God to justify hatred is a
genuine blasphemy," it wrote in a short commentary.
"Charlie Hebdo's move shows the sad paradox of a world which
is increasingly sensitive about being politically correct to the
point of being ridiculous ... but does not want to recognise or
respect believers' faith in God, regardless of their religion."
Charlie Hebdo, known for its satirical covers lampooning
political and religious leaders, lost many of its top editorial
staff when Islamist militants broke into an editorial meeting on
Jan. 7, 2015, and opened fire.
After that attack, Pope Francis took issue with Charlie
Hebdo's anti-religious stance.
"You can't provoke, you can't insult the faith of others,
you can't make fun of faith," he told reporters during an Asian
tour. The Vatican later issued a statement that
said the pope's comments were not intended as a justification
for the attacks.
An editorial released before publication of Wednesday's
special edition said the magazine would continue despite
religious extremists who wanted to muzzle it.
"They won't be the ones to see Charlie die - Charlie will
see them kick the bucket," it said.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer)