* Gunmen killed 17 people in three days of attacks in France
* Ansi says AQAP financed, planned and chose attackers
* AQAP mocks Paris rally as evidence of weakness
* U.S. says video appears authentic, checking responsibility
* AQAP seen as one of the most dangerous branches of network
(Updates State Department and White House remarks, Boko Haram
chief)
DUBAI, Jan 14 Al Qaeda in Yemen has claimed
responsibility for the attack on the French satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo, saying it was ordered by the Islamist militant
group's leadership for insults to the Prophet Mohammad,
according to a video posted on YouTube.
Gunmen killed 17 people in three days of violence that began
when they shot staff in Charlie Hebdo's offices last week in
revenge for the publication of satirical images of the Prophet.
One Western source said no hard evidence of a direct
operational link to Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) had
yet been found.
But it was the first time that a group had officially
claimed responsibility for the attack, which was led by Cherif
and Said Kouachi, two French-born brothers of Algerian
extraction who had visited Yemen in 2011.
In Washington, a State Department spokeswoman said the
United States believed the video was authentic but officials
were still determining if the claim of responsibility is true.
"As for the blessed Battle of Paris, we...claim
responsibility for this operation as vengeance for the Messenger
of God," Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi, an AQAP ideologue, said in the
recording.
Ansi said the "one who chose the target, laid the plan and
financed the operation is the leadership of the organisation",
without naming an individual.
"ZAWAHRI'S ORDERS"
He added that the strike had been carried out in
"implementation" of the order of overall al Qaeda leader Ayman
al-Zawahri, who has urged Muslims to attack the West using any
means they can find.
Ansi also gave credit for the operation to slain AQAP
propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki, a preacher cited by one of the
gunmen in remarks to French media as a financier of the attack.
It was not clear how Awlaki, killed by a U.S. drone in 2011,
had a direct link to the Paris assault, but he inspired several
militants in the United States and Britain to acts of violence.
The purported claim of responsibility put a new spotlight on
a group often cited by Western officials as al Qaeda's most
dangerous branch. AQAP has recently focused on fighting
government forces and Shi'ite rebels in Yemen, but says it still
aims to carry out attacks abroad.
AQAP mocked a huge rally of solidarity for the victims held
in Paris on Sunday, saying the shock on display showed the
feebleness of the Western leaders who attended.
"Look at how they gathered, rallied and supported each
other, strengthening their weakness and dressing their wounds,"
it said.
Al Qaeda offshoot Islamic State released a video that it
said showed interviews with three French fighters in Syria
praising the attacks, the SITE monitoring service reported.
One said: "I say to the French people who think that the
Islamic State will not reach Europe: With permission from Allah
the Almighty, we will reach Europe - all of Europe."
"JOY AT TORMENT"
SITE also said Nigeria's Boko Haram group had released a
video showing its leader welcoming the attacks. "We have felt
joy for what befell the people of France in terms of torment, as
their blood was spilled inside their country. Allah is Great!"
Abubakar Shekau said in the recording, according to SITE.
One Western source described Ansi as an Al Qaeda hawk
reputed to have advocated a merger with the even more hardline
Islamic State.
Two senior Yemeni sources said Cherif and Said Kouachi had
met Awlaki in Yemen and undergone weapons training in the
eastern province of Marib. However, a Marib tribal leader denied
that they had trained there in 2011 or that Awlaki had been
based there.
AQAP's Yemeni leader, Nasser al-Wuhayshi, was once a close
associate of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, whose father was
born in Yemen, a neighbour of Saudi Arabia.
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi complained on
Wednesday that Yemen had been subjected to a politicised media
campaign over the alleged 2011 visit.
"The person reported to have travelled to Yemen to learn in
three days how to fire a pistol had been detained and under
investigation for two years in France," Hadi said, according to
the state news agency Saba. Hadi asked why such suspicious
elements had been allowed to travel to Yemen and return home
without being questioned.
