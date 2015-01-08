* Egyptian cartoonist shocked by support for Paris killings
* Arab satirists caught between Islamists, autocratic states
* If warnings don't work, then kill - Islamic State fighter
* Turkish satirists get Twitter threats
By Ali Abdelaty and Maggie Fick
CAIRO, Jan 8 After Egyptian cartoonist Andeel
took to social media to condemn the slaughter of colleagues in
Paris, he received expressions of sympathy - often not for the
victims but for the suspected Islamist gunmen.
Some respondents on his Facebook page criticised the attack
at the offices of the Charlie Hebdo newspaper, in which 12
people including several of France's top cartoonists were shot
dead on Wednesday.
But Andeel was alarmed by the level of backing for the
killings at the French weekly which is known for mocking
religion, including Islam. The 28-year-old satirist said he
feared voices of moderation were being drowned out because
expressions of hate "are always a lot more colourful and loud".
The Charlie Hebdo killings were thousands of kilometres from
Cairo, and yet reminded Arab cartoonists of the risks they face
from those who draw a red line when it comes to criticism of the
Prophet Mohammad and their faith.
"A lot of people showed so much support for these crimes
which is really weird and kind of crazy," Andeel said. "I wanted
to discuss how people think that making fun of the Prophet or
Islam is unacceptable and is considered a crime," he told
Reuters, adding that he wondered how people could consider
"killing as the right reaction".
Freedom of expression was meant to flourish after the Arab
Spring revolts brought down autocrats across much of the Middle
East and North Africa. Nearly four years later, many people are
still watching their step.
Authoritarian rule has returned to many Arab countries while
the rise of Islamic State militants who have seized large areas
of Iraq and Syria also poses dangers to anyone who dares to
debate religion.
Chief among them are satirists, who had felt a greater sense
of freedom after the autocrats were toppled in 2011.
"I see what happened (in Paris) as a continuation of what is
going on in Syria and Iraq ... The same mentality," said Hany
Shams, a cartoonist at Egypt's government-run Akhbar Al-Youm
newspaper.
"KILLING THEM IS BETTER"
In the Iraqi city of Ramadi, Islamic State foot soldier Abu
Saaduldin al-Quraishi laid down the limits of his group's
tolerance. "We do not expect any insults against God, his
religion or his prophets," he told Reuters. "We will warn
against such behaviours and if that does not work, then killing
them is better."
In Lebanon, satirists say things are easier but far from
ideal. Stavro Jabra, a cartoonist whose work is published in two
dailies, said he had known some of the Charlie Hebdo victims.
"We want to defend the freedom of the press, the freedom of
the media and the freedom of opinion. This is our mission," said
Jabra. Lebanon had more freedom than other Arab countries, but
there were still limits that applied to local leaders as well as
the multi-ethnic country's religions. One such was Hassan
Nasrallah, leader of the Shi'ite Muslim movement Hezbollah.
"We can't get into religions ... If you draw Nasrallah, they
will attack you," said Jabra. "If you draw this person or that,
it's forbidden. You get threats, phone calls, emails saying
'this cannot be drawn'."
Outside the Arab world in Turkey, cartoonists were targeted
by some Islamist writers on Twitter after the Paris attack.
Ibrahim Yoruk, a columnist at the newly-established Vahdet
newspaper, warned Turkish satirical magazine Penguen under the
#CharlieHebdo hashtag. "You can't do humour by insulting the
faith of the people, Penguen. You should realise this," he said.
Another user, whose account seemed later to have been
suspended, took to Twitter to threaten another satirical weekly
called Leman. "God willing the next will be Leman magazine,
although there's more than 12 there to be decapitated," the user
tweeted under the same hashtag.
(Aditional reporting by Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo, Saif Hameed in
Baghdad and a correspondent in Iraq's Anbar province, Tom Perry
in Beirut and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Michael
Georgy; editing by David Stamp)