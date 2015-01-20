PARIS Jan 20 Police arrested five Chechens in
southern France on suspicion of preparing an attack, a police
source said on Tuesday.
The source said four had been arrested in Montpellier or
nearby, and a fifth in Beziers. Midi Libre newspaper reported
that a cache of explosives was found during police searches.
The case has not been passed onto the anti-terrorist section
of the Paris prosecutor's office, a judicial source said. TV
station LCI said organised crime and score settling between
Chechen gangs was at the source of the suspects' plan.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said its diplomats had confirmed
to French authorities that five people detained by police were
Russian citizens.
France remains on security alert after gunmen stormed the
Paris offices of the Charle Hebdo newspaper on Jan. 7 and killed
12 people, in what they said was revenge for cartoons it had
published mocking Islam. A further five people were killed
during two more days of violence.
Hundreds of thousands of people protested in Russia's
Chechnya region on Monday against what its Kremlin-backed leader
called "vulgar and immoral" cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad
published by Charlie Hebdo.
