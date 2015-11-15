PARIS Nov 15 Police were holding for
questioning the father and brother of a man who took part in
Friday's attacks in Paris, French media reported on Sunday, as
the hunt continued for others involved in the shootings in which
129 people died.
A judicial source confirmed police were holding people
close to one of the attackers, seven of whom died in the
assault, which has been claimed by Islamic State.
Police have identified one of the men as a Frenchman, on
whom authorities had a dossier that marked him as a potential
Islamist militant.
The reports said searches were also being conducted in the
relatives' homes in the northeastern Aube region and in Essonne,
south of Paris.
French prosecutors said on Saturday that three coordinated
teams appeared to have carried out the wave of attacks across
Paris. They were the worst in Europe since the Madrid train
bombings of 2004, in which Islamists killed 191 people.
Friday's attacks were described as an "act of war" by
President Francois Hollande.
The bloodshed came as France, a founder member of the
U.S.-led coalition waging air strikes against Islamic State in
Iraq and Syria, was already on high alert for terrorist attacks.
