Smoke is seen at left as French police special forces launch their assault at a kosher supermarket (seen at rear) where several people were taken hostage near the Porte de Vincennes in eastern Paris January 9, 2015 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A flash of light and smoke appear, in this video grab, at the start of the final assault at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

PARIS Two brothers wanted for the shooting of 12 people at the offices of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo were killed on Friday in a police raid on the print works north of Paris where they had been holed up with a hostage, officials said.

A police source said the hostage-taker at another stand-off at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris was dead after a police operation there. That hostage-taker was believed to have links to the same Islamist group as the two brothers.

One police official said the hostage taken by the Kouachi brothers at the print works in the town of Dammartin-en-Goele was safe.

The fate of all the hostages believed to have been held at the supermarket in eastern Paris was not immediately clear.

French television showed several people running away from the premises after an earlier shootout, however a police union source said at least four hostages were feared dead. The source said he understood there had been up to 20 hostages.

