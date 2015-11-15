PARIS Nov 15 Police have identified two more
French nationals who blew themselves up in the coordinated
attacks in Paris on Friday, the prosecutor said, and also put
out a request for a Belgian-born man they warned was dangerous.
"Two more terrorists killed in the night of Nov. 13 were
today formally identified through finger prints," the prosector
said in a statement, adding they were French and living in
Belgium.
The two men, aged 20 and 31, were suicide bombers at the
Stade de France and at a bar in the 11th district.
On their Twitter feed the police said they were also seeking
a Belgian-born man, Abdeslam Salah in connection with the
attack, describing him "dangerous".
