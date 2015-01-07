Jan 7 Gunmen stormed the Paris offices of the
weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, renowned for lampooning
radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police
officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in recent
decades.
Here is a timeline of some major security incidents over the
last 40 years in France.
May 4-5, 1976 - A wave of bombings rocks Corsica as the
separatist Corsican National Liberation Front (FLNC) is born.
May 20, 1978 - Palestinian militants open fire at Paris Orly
airport on passengers disembarking a flight from Tel Aviv. Eight
people are killed including three of the assailants.
Oct. 3, 1980 - A bomb in a Paris synagogue kills four people
and wounds 20. Hassan Diab, of Palestinian origin, is arrested
in Canada 18 years later and extradited in 2014 to France where
he faces trial.
Aug. 1982 - Five gunmen open fire and throw grenades at a
restaurant in the Marais Jewish quarter of Paris. Six people are
killed and 22 injured.
July 15, 1983 - Two die and 34 are injured at Marseille's
main railway station after a bomb explodes. A second explosion
minutes later on a Marseille-Paris high-speed train kills three
and wounds three others. A pro-Arab group linked to Carlos the
Jackal claims responsibility. A Paris court sentenced the
Venezuelan, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, to a life
prison term almost three decades later.
Sept. 17, 1986 - Bomb goes off in central Paris, killing
seven and wounding 55. The attack was among a series of 15
carried out by the pro-Iranian Fouad Ali Saheh group in the mid
1980s that killed in total 13 people and injured more than 300.
Dec. 26, 1994 - Commandos storm a hijacked French airliner
at Marseilles airport, killing four hijackers. France said they
had planned to kill the 169 hostages in mid-air over Paris.
July 25, 1995 - A gas canister with black powder, nails and
bolts explodes on a rush-hour suburban commuter train at the St
Michel station in the heart of the Paris Latin Quarter. At least
seven people die and 86 others are wounded in the blast, blamed
on Algerian Islamist militants.
Aug. 17, 1995 - A bomb in a gas canister wounds 17 people
near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Two days later the Algerian
guerrilla group GIA, the Armed Islamic Group General Command,
claims responsibility.
Aug. 26, 1995 - Police find an unexploded bomb on a railway
track near Lyon. It was meant to go off when a high-speed train
heading for Paris passed, but failed due to a design error.
Oct. 17, 1995 - Twenty-eight people are injured when a bomb
explodes in the carriage of an express train in central Paris.
Oct. 5, 1996 - A powerful bomb wrecks the office of Prime
Minister Alain Juppe in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, where
he is also the mayor. Corsican separatists claim responsibility.
Dec. 3, 1996 - Four people are killed and 90 injured when a
bomb explodes in the Port Royal underground station.
Nov. 24, 1997 - Thirty-eight Islamist militants stand trial
in Paris accused of providing logistical support to the bombings
in 1995-1996. Eight people were killed and 170 injured in the
attacks.
Feb. 6, 1998 - Claude Erignac, prefect of Corsica, is shot
dead. He is the highest-ranking French official to be
assassinated in France since World War Two. Yvan Colonna was
found guilty of the killing in Dec. 2007.
Dec. 1, 2007 - Gunmen suspected of belonging to Basque
separatist group ETA kill two Spanish policemen working
undercover in France.
Jan. 11, 2009 - Arsonists use fire bombs to attack a
synagogue near Paris and a place of worship in Strasbourg.
Nov. 10, 2010 - Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux announces
the arrest of five French nationals suspected of conspiring to
launch a terror attack in France.
November 2011 - A firebomb attack guts the headquarters of
Charlie Hebdo after it put an image of the Prophet Mohammad on
its cover.
March 2012 - Mohamed Merah, an al Qaeda-inspired gunman,
kills seven people in three separate shootings in Toulouse.
Victims included three soldiers of North African origin, a rabbi
and his two young children.
December 2014 - A man shouting "Allahu Akbar" (God is
greatest) injures 13 by ramming a vehicle into a crowd in the
eastern city of Dijon. Prime Minister Manuel Valls says France
has "never before faced such a high threat linked to terrorism".
(Reporting by David Cutler; Editing by Dominic Evans, John
Irish and David Stamp)